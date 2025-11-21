Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.3627. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.3770, with a volume of 398,487 shares trading hands.

Vaxart Stock Down 3.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $794,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vaxart by 276,364.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 478,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.