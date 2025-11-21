NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as low as C$1.10. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 324,475 shares changing hands.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.02.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

