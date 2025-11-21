Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.54. Laramide Resources shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 195,182 shares changing hands.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 6.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company’s project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.

