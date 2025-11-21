Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.49 and traded as low as GBX 612. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 612, with a volume of 23,727 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £384.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 612.49.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 EPS for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.0758483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.