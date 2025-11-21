Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.27 and traded as low as $18.0650. Puma shares last traded at $18.0650, with a volume of 30 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMMAF
Puma Trading Down 2.9%
About Puma
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.