Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.27 and traded as low as $18.0650. Puma shares last traded at $18.0650, with a volume of 30 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMMAF

Puma Trading Down 2.9%

About Puma

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.