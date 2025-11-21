Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.99 and traded as low as GBX 9.50. Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 9.92, with a volume of 136,679 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corero Network Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 19.
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
