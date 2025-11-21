The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $15.07. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $15.1250, with a volume of 23,954 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the second quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

