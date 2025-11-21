DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.3010, with a volume of 15,220 shares trading hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 255,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

