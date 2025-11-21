DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.3010, with a volume of 15,220 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
