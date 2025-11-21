Geode Capital Management LLC Has $99.38 Million Stake in News Corporation $NWS

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,669 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $99,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,924,000 after buying an additional 344,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $8,393,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 134,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

