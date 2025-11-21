Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 1,280 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $52.48 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $73.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

