Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 350 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 651.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $222.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
