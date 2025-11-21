Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,359,069.64. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $101,502.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,177.07. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,124 shares of company stock worth $6,817,388. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

