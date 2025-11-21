Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 588 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,901,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Federal Signal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,307,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 562,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 63.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Federal Signal Corporation has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.