Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 2,349 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 136,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 38,195.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,750. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,914.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,369.70. The trade was a 12.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

