Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,212,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $741.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $792.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.42. NewMarket Corporation has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $875.97.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

