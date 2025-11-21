Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in On Holding AG $ONON

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 3,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ON by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded ON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

ON stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

