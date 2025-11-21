Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,446,000 after buying an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $92.81 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Bunge Global in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

