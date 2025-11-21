Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells $15,862,673.16 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Robbins sold 203,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $15,862,673.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,102,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,815,771.54. This represents a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20.

On Monday, November 17th, Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $75.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 308,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

