DNB Asset Management AS Has $43.09 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 263,649 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.39% of Skyworks Solutions worth $43,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

