DNB Asset Management AS Sells 73,656 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,656 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $50,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Amphenol by 9.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock worth $152,357,247. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $130.50 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.