Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $105.57 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,083 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $105,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $165.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

