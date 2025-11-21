KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lazard were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2,324.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,099,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after buying an additional 5,847,608 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,619,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 141.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,263,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,370 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,214,000 after purchasing an additional 406,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $782.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.91 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Lazard’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,759.25. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $34,163.29. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.