Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NU by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NU by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567,865 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NU opened at $15.34 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

