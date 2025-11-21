Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,714,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,749,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Radian Group by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 342,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Radian Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,196. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

