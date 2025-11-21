Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $125,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 55.9% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 327,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 117,615 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank raised Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $158.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.