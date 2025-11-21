KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $720,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total value of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $116.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.