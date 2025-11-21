KBC Group NV Sells 516 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $327.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.72. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.58 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,763.67. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,725.95. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,595 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.