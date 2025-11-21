KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,905,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $70,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,660 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $24,353,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
