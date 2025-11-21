ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,580,904.22. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $36,484,670 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE MLI opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $109.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.