KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.4%

BOOT stock opened at $173.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $205.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.