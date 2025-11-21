KBC Group NV Sells 698 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $3,116,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $85.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

