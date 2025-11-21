KBC Group NV Sells 531 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Teleflex by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $195.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently -18.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

