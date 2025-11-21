JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Price Target to $46.00

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research set a $56.00 price target on Bullish in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bullish in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

BLSH stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Bullish has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 24.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at $163,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,782,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,658,000.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

