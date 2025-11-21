KBC Group NV Has $141,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $283,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 232,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,960.15. This represents a 8.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,218.83. This represents a 32.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 4,353 shares of company stock worth $134,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

