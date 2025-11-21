Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $48.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,599.61. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,585,000 after purchasing an additional 842,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,782,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,487,000 after purchasing an additional 496,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,710,000 after buying an additional 1,942,589 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $531,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

