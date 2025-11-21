KBC Group NV Has $127,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 25.24%.The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

