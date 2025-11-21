Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prothena (PRTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA):

11/17/2025 – Prothena had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Prothena was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Prothena had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Prothena was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2025 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Prothena had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Prothena had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

