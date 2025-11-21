Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target to $8.50

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MBIA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get MBIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBIA

MBIA Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE MBI opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. MBIA has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, analysts predict that MBIA will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 60.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 288,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 108,776 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 796,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.