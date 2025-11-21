Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $406.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $332.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

