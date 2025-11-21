FY2026 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Raised by Analyst

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONTO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.