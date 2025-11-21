Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Price Target to $46.00

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:KNTK opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $463.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,687,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,486,934.87. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinetik by 11.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Kinetik by 147.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kinetik by 45.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 126,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

