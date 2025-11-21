PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Sells $1,111,529.25 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,111,529.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 216,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,888.25. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 24th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 26,011 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,416,804.96.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 13,110 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $1,713,608.10.

On Friday, September 5th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $341,142.75.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 5,850 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $632,970.00.

PFSI stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 150.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 244,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 253,031 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

