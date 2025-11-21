Mital Patel Sells 25,000 Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CAO Mital Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 205,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,602,796.28. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mital Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mital Patel sold 15,080 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,207,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mital Patel sold 9,920 shares of RadNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $793,600.00.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in RadNet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,152,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after buying an additional 296,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet



RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

