What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Home Depot Q4 Earnings?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $379.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 49.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

