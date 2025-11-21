What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for TH FY2026 Earnings?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of TH opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $689.48 million, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Target Hospitality news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,126.60. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $423,371.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,664.74. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,600 shares of company stock worth $654,231. Insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $11,872,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 115,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

