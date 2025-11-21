Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Cerus Corporation $CERS

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,244 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 358.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 106.7% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 38,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerus by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 153,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cerus Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cerus

Cerus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.