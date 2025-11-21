Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,324,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 84.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 342,002 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 86.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 308,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 143,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.75 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 0.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

