13,655 Shares in DRDGOLD Limited $DRD Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 514,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE DRD opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

