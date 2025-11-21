Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PGX opened at $11.22 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.