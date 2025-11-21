10,660 Shares in Patria Investments Limited $PAX Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 85.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Patria Investments by 23.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Patria Investments Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.
Patria Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
